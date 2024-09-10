OKX Is TOKEN2049 Singapore Title Sponsor For Third Straight Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, today announced that it is the Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, Asia's premier Web3 and conference, for the third consecutive year. The event will take place from September 18-19 at Marina Bay Sands Centre.



As part of TOKEN2049 Singapore, OKX executives will take part in panels, keynotes and fireside chats during the event - with special guest appearances throughout the week. In addition, OKX's Web3 Product and Marketing teams will showcase flagship onchain products - including the OKX Wallet and Marketplac - at booth P67 and P71. Visitors to booth P56 will have the opportunity to receive exclusive OKX-branded swag items and other surprises.

OKX will also have a strong presence at Web3 conferences before and after TOKEN2049 Singapore. The OKX Wallet team will host various side events coinciding with TOKEN2049 Singapore, partnering with leading projects such as Uniswap and Solana for networking and additional panel discussions.

TOKEN2049 Singapore is set to welcome over 20,000 attendees, including 7,000+ companies, 300+ speakers, 400+ exhibitors and over 70% of C-suite leaders in the industry. This makes it the largest event of its kind this year.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

