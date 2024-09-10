Spacex Suits Up: First Commercial EVA Mission Launches

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 10, 2024, SpaceX launched the Polaris Dawn mission, marking a significant milestone in private space exploration.



The mission aims to conduct the first-ever private spacewalk and reach altitudes unseen since NASA's Apollo era.



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex-39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 5:23 a.m. EDT.



The four-person crew aboard the Crew Dragon Resilience includes Jared Isaacman as mission commander, SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon as mission specialists, and Scott "Kidd" Poteet as mission pilot.

Polaris Dawn Mission

Polaris Dawn's ambitious goals include performing the first private spacewalk, reaching an altitude of 870 miles (1,400 km), testing new EVA spacesuits, conducting scientific experiments, and demonstrating Starlink communication capabilities.







The mission profile involves several orbital adjustments. Initially, the spacecraft will enter an elliptical orbit with a 745-mile apogee and 118-mile perigee.



Later, the apogee will be raised to 870 miles for 10 hours before lowering to 435 miles for the remainder of the mission.



On the third day, the crew will attempt the historic spacewalk. The lack of an airlock will cause the entire capsule to depressurize.



Isaacman and Gillis will take turns exiting the spacecraft, remaining tethered while testing the new suits' functionality and maneuverability.



Throughout their five-day journey, the crew will conduct numerous experiments and showcase Starlink's capabilities by transmitting a special message to Earth.



The Dragon capsule will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's coast six days after launch. This mission represents a joint investment between Isaacman and SpaceX , including the development of new spacesuits and technologies.



In addition, Polaris Dawn builds upon Isaacman's previous Inspiration4 mission, which raised $250 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



By pushing the boundaries of private spaceflight, this mission paves the way for future commercial space endeavors. It embodies the evolving nature of 21st-century space exploration.

