Capt Hiram's Resort Announces Ideal Venues For Corporate Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capt Hiram's Resort in Sebastian, Florida

Tiffany Room Event Space at Capt Hiram's Resort

Riverfront Room at Capt Hiram's Resort

Captain Hiram's Resort's Live

SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capt Hiram's Resort, a well-established destination on Florida's Treasure Coast, is offering its unique combination of professional meeting facilities and resort-style amenities for corporate events . The resort is ideal for conferences, retreats, and business gatherings, combining work and relaxation in a scenic waterfront setting.State-of-the-Art Conference SpacesCapt Hiram's Resort features three fully equipped conference rooms designed to meet the varied needs of corporate clients. The indoor Tiffany Room seats 150 guests, the Ramp Lounge accommodates 40, and the Boardroom is perfect for intimate gatherings of up to 12. These spaces are outfitted with modern amenities such as flat-screen televisions, projection screens, and flip charts, making them suitable for a range of business activities, from small meetings to larger seminars.Outdoor Venues with Scenic ViewsIn addition to its indoor facilities, Capt Hiram's Resort offers several outdoor venues that take full advantage of the coastal surroundings. Bimini Beach can host up to 100 guests, Scoops Bar up to 40, Anita Boat up to 35, and the Sandbar Beach Club up to 800 attendees, making it suitable for company-wide events or networking functions.Accommodation Options for AttendeesThe resort provides a variety of accommodations to ensure the comfort of event attendees. Capt Hiram's Resort features 86 rooms and its sister property, Best Western Plus has 56 rooms. Guests can choose from a range of accommodations, including Marina Rooms with waterfront views, Deluxe Suites, Jacuzzi Suites, and family-friendly options like rooms with bunk beds. Rooms feature modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, private balconies, and complimentary Wi-Fi. These accommodations are designed to provide a restful environment after a day of business activities.Recreational and Leisure ActivitiesOutdoor activities abound at Capt Hiram's, providing plenty of options for team-building or relaxation. Guests can enjoy River King Eco-Cruises, pontoon boat rentals, charter fishing, stand-up paddleboarding, bike rentals, and kayaking. The resort's Adventure Center is available to help plan these activities and ensure a memorable experience for your team.Entertainment and Dining OptionsTo complement the business aspects of corporate events, Capt Hiram's Resort offers diverse entertainment and dining options. The resort features live music daily, along with four bars on the property, including the popular Sandbar. These amenities provide opportunities for informal networking and relaxation in a vibrant, tropical atmosphere. The resort's calendar of events and entertainment adds an extra layer of enjoyment, making it easy to keep your team engaged.Capt Hiram's MarinaThe resort's marina serves as a focal point for maritime activities, offering easy access to the Sebastian Inlet and Indian River Lagoon. Corporate event participants can engage in activities like fishing expeditions or leisurely boat cruises, facilitated by the marina's experienced staff and well-maintained facilities.For eco-conscious guests, the River King offers daily nature and eco-tours, exploring the Sebastian River and Indian River Lagoon. These tours provide a unique opportunity to see local wildlife, including dolphins, manatees, and a variety of birds. Specialty cruises, such as the Wine and Brews Cruise, add a festive touch to the experience.Families visiting Capt Hiram's can enjoy activities like Petey's Scavenger Hunt, a fun and engaging quest that takes guests all around the resort. With passports in hand, children and adults alike can explore and discover hidden markers, culminating in a prize at the end of the adventure.Commitment to a Balanced Event ExperienceCapt Hiram's Resort is dedicated to delivering a corporate event experience that balances productivity with enjoyment. The resort's event planning team is available to assist with all aspects of event coordination, ensuring that each event is tailored to meet the specific goals and preferences of the organization.

Brianna Payne

Captain Hiram's Resort

+1 772-581-6142

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.