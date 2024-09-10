Small Cap Up Big Following Coverage Initiation And Buy Rating

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Connecticut-based healthcare company is turning heads so far during Tuesday’s session after Lake Street initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $3 price target.

Seeing that the small cap closed at just $1.86 on Monday, it’s no wonder that traders were quick to buy up shares of %ButterflyNetwork Class A (NYSE: $BFLY), pushing the price up to $2.02/share (+8.60%) at the session high. This move was a strong continuation of the success this stock has seen over the last month.

Butterfly Inc is an innovative digital company. It is working towards democratizing medical imaging by making it accessible to everyone around the world and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity. The company has developed a groundbreaking single-probe, whole-body point-of-care ultrasound solution leveraging technology.