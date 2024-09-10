Rahul Gandhi's Anti-Reservation Sentiments Reflected During US Tour: BJP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi is against reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. The leader's prejudice against the provision, the saffron party said, came out in the open during his interaction with students of Georgetown University in the United States of America.

The BJP's accusation came after Rahul Gandh told the students at the university that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when 'India is a fair place', which he said is not the case right now.

Responding to Gandhi's comments, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi, who pleads and claims to be saving the Constitution, has said in America that he (his party) will scrap reservation when the conditions so warrant a fairness."

"With this, the prejudice against reservation which Rahul Gandhi has in abundance got reflected in America," Prasad was quoted as saying in a PTI report. He alleged that the Congress leader's campaign to save the Constitution and save reservation is nothing but a 'charade'.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is on a three-day tour of US .

Prasad said that former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were also against providing reservation to the members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

He also targeted the opposition INDIA bloc and asked DMK chief M K Stalin, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the Left parties to break their silence on Gandhi's remark.