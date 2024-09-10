Congo Athletes Missing After 2024 Paris Paralympics
9/10/2024 3:11:14 PM
Two athletes from the Republic of Congo have not returned to
their national team following the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games,
Azernews reports citing foreign media.
Javelin thrower Mireille Nganga and runner Emmanuel Muambako,
along with his guide, are among those missing.
The head of the Congolese delegation revealed that the athletes
were last seen in the Paralympic village and could not be contacted
after September 5.
The French prosecutor's office is investigating the situation,
exploring various possibilities, including the potential for the
athletes to have absconded.
The XVII Summer Paralympic Games concluded on September 8 in
Paris.
