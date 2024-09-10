Self Service Kiosk News September 2024

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kiosk Association: FSTEC in September! This month we have added Quick Quote . Over 100 participating companies and we'll send to appropriate ones. Kiosks and more on For Sale listings + plus super discount Chinese displa y quotes. 9/12 for Casinos wanting to go cashless - Join CPI for an exciting sneak peek into the BetbridgeTM solution before G2E! Did we mention CPI is our latest Sponsor ?







Digital Kiosk Gift Card Report Blackhawk

Kiosk Manufacturers Gift card Exchange Kiosks – Open versus Closed Loop

Credit Card Readers for Unattended – Experts Weigh In

Steak N' Shake Kiosks Violate BIPA

Self-Checkout – The Good, Bad and Ugly

Building Accessible Apps

Self Order Restaurants Buyers Guide

Check-In Kiosk For Patients

Routers for Kiosks, Micro Markets & Digital Signage

Payment Processing TOASTTAB Surcharging Costs Ouch

Hotel Kiosk Check-In – Judging Appearance & Decor

Chinese Touchscreen Display Pricing and Quotes 2024

Patient Check In Kiosk Epic – Height Adjust Is Cash Dead? The Future of Cash

People have wondered about Kepro dissolution. Luxer bought the assets turns out. Bitcoin mostly.

Kenneth P. Herrera Currently Available for a New Position. As a subject matter expert (SME) on all Smart Parcel Locker technology

Chris Walther – now with Glory (think ACRELEC)

55” Touch Displays with Android $400. Aling



Outdoor 43 $3200 (shirley at EKAA)

Nice 32” touch with LED edge lights ($340)

Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)

China Kiosk Companies [50 vetted]



Meking POS – all-in-one POS hw $375 – Mia



HongJiaLi (one of top three in China.) Ask for Summer (good english) LCDKiosk – large format Android kiosks. 32” for $874. Ask for Sakura/Yoyo

About Kiosk Industry

Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a“co-op” of over 700 companies.

About the Kiosk Association

Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads).

Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

