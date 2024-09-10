Self Service Kiosk News September 2024
Date
9/10/2024 3:07:46 PM
(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kiosk manufacturer Association: FSTEC in September! This month we have added Quick Quote . Over 100 participating companies and we'll send to appropriate ones. Kiosks and more on For Sale listings + plus super discount Chinese displa y quotes. seminar 9/12 for Casinos wanting to go cashless - Join CPI for an exciting sneak peek into the BetbridgeTM solution before G2E! Did we mention CPI is our latest Gold Sponsor ?
Image caption: Kiosk Manufacturer Association.
FEATURES
Digital Kiosk Gift Card Report Blackhawk
Kiosk Manufacturers
Gift card Exchange Kiosks – Open versus Closed Loop
ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Credit Card Readers for Unattended – Experts Weigh In
Steak N' Shake Kiosks Violate BIPA
Self-Checkout – The Good, Bad and Ugly
Building Accessible Apps
Self Order Restaurants Buyers Guide
Check-In Kiosk For Patients
Routers for Kiosks, Micro Markets & Digital Signage
Payment Processing TOASTTAB Surcharging Costs Ouch
Hotel Kiosk Check-In – Judging Appearance & Decor
Chinese Touchscreen Display Pricing and Quotes 2024
Patient Check In Kiosk Epic – Height Adjust
Is Cash Dead? The Future of Cash
IN THE NEWS
People have wondered about Kepro dissolution. Luxer bought the assets turns out. Bitcoin mostly.
Kenneth P. Herrera Currently Available for a New Position. As a subject matter expert (SME) on all Smart Parcel Locker technology
Chris Walther – now with Glory (think ACRELEC)
Free Online Databases
For Sale – New, Used and Best Offer
55” Touch Displays with Android $400. Aling
Outdoor 43 $3200 (shirley at EKAA)
Nice 32” touch with LED edge lights ($340)
Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)
China Kiosk Companies [50 vetted]
Meking POS – all-in-one POS hw $375 – Mia
HongJiaLi (one of top three in China.) Ask for Summer (good english)
LCDKiosk – large format Android kiosks. 32” for $874. Ask for Sakura/Yoyo
Contact ... with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising.
About Kiosk Industry
Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a“co-op” of over 700 companies.
About the Kiosk Association
Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads).
Thanks to the companies who make this possible.
News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association
MENAFN10092024004236004055ID1108658730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.