Salmar - Issuance Of Commercial Paper
Date
9/10/2024 3:01:13 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has issued a new commercial
paper of NOK 500,000,000.
Issue date: 13 September 2024
Maturity date: 13 March 2025
Coupon: 5.13 % p.a.
Manager: DNB Markets
For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ... (...)
About SalMar
SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd. See ( for more information about the company.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108658630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.