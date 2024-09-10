(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Morocco has allowed importers to buy DDG from Brazilian exporters. DDG is a cereal byproduct of the distillation process used in animal feed. The announcement was made on Tuesday (10) through a joint statement issued by Brazil's of and Livestock and Ministry of Foreign Affairs . This marks the 106th international opening for Brazilian products this year.

DDG stands for dried distillers' grains, a byproduct of the distillation process of cereals, such as corn. It consists of fibers, protein, nutrients, and oils and can be used in nutritional plans for cattle, poultry, fish, horses, and pets.

According to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, the country exported USD 1.238 billion and imported USD 1.412 billion from Morocco in 2023. The leading products exported by Brazil were sugar, corn, pepper, soybean oil, and beef. Top imports during this period were fertilizers. This year through August, Brazil exported USD 755 million to Morocco, primarily in sugar and corn, and imported USD 981 million, mainly in fertilizers.

Read more:

Brazil discusses quotas, new products with Morocco

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Gustavo Porpino/Embrapa

The post Morocco allows feed ingredient imports from Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency .