Arab-Origin Doctors Discuss Health In São Paulo

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Lebanese-Brazilian Medical Association (AMLB) is hosting the 2nd Academic Medical on Sep. 14 and 15 in São Paulo. The congress is aimed at residents, postgraduates and medical scholars. The association, which brings together doctors of Arab descent, has chosen“The of the Future and New Technologies” as the theme for the event. Organizers expect 300 attendees.

The program starts on Saturday at the Radisson Hotel with lectures from experts. Topics will include obesity in cardiovascular prevention, fetal cardiac surgery, 3D reconstruction in microsurgery, new technologies in regenerative medicine, andrology in the 21st century, robotic surgery, the new era of diagnostics, and the health of children, women, adolescents, and men, among others.

On Sunday, the congress' schedule continues with workshops at HCor Hospital . This will provide hands-on experience with material handling in scenarios specifically created for the event. The workshops will include laparoscopic training with an endotrainer, plastic and reconstructive surgery for breast implants, orthopedic surgery for tendon rupture treatment, incision, knots, and suturing, among others.

The initiative is led by Dr. Fares Georges Abdulmassih, president of AMLB ; Dr. Fábio Biscegli Jatene, the congress' president; and Dr. Edmund Chada Baracat, scientific coordinator of the event. Board members of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) Riad Younes and Soraya Smaili, will be among the speakers at the congress. The ABCC will also participate in a dinner as part of the event's program on Saturday, with its President Osmar Chohfi addressing the attendees. For more information and registration, click here .

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

