(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Over the past decade, social networks and platforms have demonstrated that their influence on public opinion regarding various issues and crises, whether positive or negative, often surpasses and, in some instances, exceeds that of many esteemed global media institutions, whether print, audio, or visual.

The American serve as a striking example; while it is true that the American voter is the sole individual called to cast their vote for the next occupant of the White House, the situation has evolved significantly due to the unprecedented expansion of social media networks. These platforms have transcended both geographical and temporal boundaries, making it nearly impossible for any issue, regardless of its magnitude, to escape the influence of these networks-often negatively, with only a few instances of positive impact.









The revelations made by American media regarding the extent of external interference in shaping public opinion in the United States, particularly in favour of certain foreign entities during the electoral process, are deeply alarming. This indicates that the future of free choice or change is no longer solely in the hands of decision-makers, but rather in the control of those who possess the means to manipulate the minds of individuals who believe they have the freedom to make such choices.

A report published this week by the American website“Axios” details an operation led by Chinese hackers utilising fake, fraudulent, or stolen accounts of individuals claiming to be American citizens on social media. The objective of this operation is to disseminate anti-Western sentiments to influence the American public discourse ahead of the upcoming presidential elections scheduled to take place in a few weeks.

This is not the first instance in which the American voter has faced such an attack. During the 2016 elections, Russian hackers infiltrated the email account of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, releasing confidential documents that caused her significant embarrassment and ultimately led to her defeat by Republican rival Donald Trump. According to Axios, such breaches had a limited impact before the advent of artificial intelligence; however, the situation has now become quite serious.

Since the middle of 2023, these efforts have intensified, leading to an increase in the volume of fake pages and their content, largely due to the capabilities of artificial intelligence. This growth has made it challenging to contain or filter their content, as they rely on presenting desired information within a framework of verified facts and figures, making it nearly impossible to detect, at least for the average individual. Furthermore, these accounts provide content that resonates with American voters, focusing on issues such as the economy, unemployment, abortion rights, education, and immigration. Within this context, voters are subtly guided to support the interests of external entities in their choice of candidates.

The real issue is that the American voter is no longer solely targeted from abroad. Recently, following the assassination attempt on former President Trump, Google took measures to exclude information regarding that incident from search results on its global platform. This action aimed to diminish the level of public support and sympathy that Trump garnered after the assassination attempt, thereby benefiting his opponent at the time, President Joe Biden. It was only when Trump's campaign team filed a complaint against Google that the American public became aware of these developments.

Similarly,“Amazon Alexa” provides entirely different responses when asked about the reasons for voting for Trump versus Kamala Harris. Amazon Alexa declined to offer any answers that would support Trump, stating,“I cannot provide responses that endorse any political party or its leader.” However, when asked,“Alexa, why should I vote for Kamala Harris?” the response was,“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, perhaps the most significant is that she is a woman of colour with a comprehensive plan to address racial injustice and inequality across the nation.” Even billionaire Elon Musk remarked that Kamala Harris intends to shut down the platform“X” unless it complies with government censorship. This reflects the current state of affairs in a country that claims to uphold democracy.

Another method employed by technology companies to promote one candidate over another without facing legal repercussions is through advertising links. Axios reported that, for instance, Harris's campaign is modifying news headlines and descriptions within Google search ads, creating the impression that reputable outlets such as The Guardian, Reuters, and CBS News are endorsing her. This has led to established media organisations like CNN, USA Today, and NPR, whose links appeared in Harris's presidential ads, asserting that they were unaware their names were being utilised in this manner. According to the Google Ads Transparency Center, the Trump campaign does not engage in these types of advertisements, although this technique has been previously utilised by other campaigns.

In the age of the internet, journalism has mastered the art of politicising anger, contributing to the proliferation of paranoia and distrust. Notably, the renowned American politician and journalist Matt Taibbi asserts that all media outlets are part of a single ecosystem of toxic and self-reinforcing information. Taibbi has recently published a book titled“Hate Inc.: Why Today's Media Makes Us Despise One Another,” in which he argues that what most people perceive as“news” actually belongs to the entertainment sector. Consequently, the American elections, which the world anticipates to determine the fate of numerous political, military, and international crises, have devolved into a mere farce.









Dr Hatem Sadek – Professor at Helwan University



