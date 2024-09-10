Lev Expands Digital Platform To Support Debt Brokers In Commercial Real Estate Financing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-powered solution streamlines lender discovery and data management for debt brokers

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lev, the digital financing for commercial real estate, today announced a major expansion of its AI-powered commercial platform to support debt brokers. This strategic move extends Lev's innovative beyond sponsors, providing brokers with a comprehensive suite of data and tools designed to solve critical pain points in their daily operations.

The expanded platform addresses the most pressing challenges faced by debt brokers: time-consuming lender research, inefficient deal management, and fragmented data tracking. By centralizing these functions in a single, automated platform, Lev aims to significantly increase broker productivity and deal flow.

"Since our earliest days, we consistently heard from brokers about the hours lost to repetitive tasks and disjointed processes and a desire to leverage our platform for that purpose," said Yaakov Zar, founder and CEO of Lev. "Our expanded platform is a direct response to these requests, providing brokers with the tools they need to focus on what truly matters-closing more deals and building stronger client relationships."

Lev's expanded platform offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that revolutionize how debt brokers operate. The platform dramatically reduces lender research time by providing the industry's most comprehensive lender database of over 4,000 lending institutions, leveraging AI to help brokers understand every lender's preferences, historical transactions, and current market activity. Automated deal management features, like AI-generated deal books and task automation, save hours of manual work. The platform centralizes all client and lender information, offering a unified view of deals and communications, and instantly surfaces the most relevant lenders for their specific deal. Real-time market intelligence tools help brokers structure deals more accurately and competitively for their clients.

This expansion represents a significant leap forward, empowering brokers with cutting-edge technology, setting a new standard for efficiency in commercial real estate financing, and enabling them to focus on high-impact activities that drive business growth. Lev's platform combines powerful tools with bank-level security, allowing brokers to leverage insights while maintaining full control of their proprietary data and client relationships.

About Lev

Lev is a digital platform for commercial real estate financing. The company uses AI to connect sponsors and brokers with the best-fit lenders for their deals and includes powerful automated workflows that transform the traditional financing process. Founded in 2019, Lev has raised over $100 million from leading investors and has facilitated billions of dollars in CRE transactions.

