Flynas To Be The Official Carrier Of Al-Hilal Club With A Four-Season Sponsorship Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agreement Signing Ceremony(1)

Agreement Signing Ceremony(2)

Agreement Signing Ceremony(3)

Agreement Signing Ceremony(4)

In line with Vision 2030, empowering sports sector to support the and tourism:

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- flynas , the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with Al-Hilal Al-Saudi Club Company to be the club's official air carrier for four sports seasons till the end of the 2027-2028 season, in line with objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims for the sports sector to support the economy and tourism.The agreement was signed by flynas CEO Bander Almohanna and Al-Hilal Al-Saudi Club Company Chairman Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel in the presence of flynas Chairman Ayed Al Jeaid and other senior executives from both sides.On this occasion, flynas CEO Bander Almohanna stated that flynas' entry into the sports sector for the first time confirms our commitment to empowering the sports sector to support the economy and tourism. This step will also contribute to providing extensive services and products that meet the aspirations of our traveling guests. Our partnership with Al-Hilal Club is consistent with the company's position as one of the 4 top low-cost airlines in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, as Al-Hilal Club has a remarkable track record of success locally and globally that aligns with the company's strategy for growth, expansion and linking the world to the Kingdom, notably since our country has become a global destination for many sports, championships, and competitions hosted by KSA.”For his part, Al-Hilal Chairman Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel expressed his happiness in signing this exclusive partnership with flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the first in the Middle East, describing this agreement as a distinctive step, as it is one of the largest partnership deals concluded by Al-Hilal recently, noting that it will benefit both parties, and the partnership embodies the integration between the economic and sports systems, which will be positively reflected in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations as part of its growth and expansion plan launched under the slogan“We connect the world to the Kingdom,” in line with the objectives of the Vision 2030.

flynas

flynas PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.