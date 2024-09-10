RAC Leadership Fuels Innovation With New Organizational Psychology Award At Fielding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RAC Leadership , a prominent leadership development firm based in Southern California, has established the RAC Leadership Award for Applied Organizational Psychology at Fielding University. This prestigious award is designed to support one outstanding doctoral student pursuing a degree in Organizational Development and Change (ODC) within the Southern California region.

The RAC Leadership Award will provide support for research that aligns with the core values of RAC Leadership, specifically:



Application – Research that emphasizes practical results, relevance, and measurable impact within the field of organizational development. Relevance – The focus on current or emerging topics that reflect the dynamic nature of organizational psychology.

Eligible candidates are expected to demonstrate a commitment to advancing the field of organizational psychology through innovative research that can drive meaningful change in organizations.

This award represents RAC Leadership's dedication to fostering academic excellence through philanthropy and supporting the next generation of leaders in organizational development.

"This award is more than just financial support; it's an investment in the future of our industry," said Mike Herron, Managing Principal of RAC Leadership. "By supporting innovative research that addresses real-world challenges, we aim to empower the next generation of organizational leaders. We believe that the knowledge and insights generated by these emerging scholar-practitioners will not only advance the field of organization development but will also create lasting, positive impacts on businesses and communities throughout Southern California and beyond."

The RAC Leadership Award also aligns with Fielding's core mission and values.

"This award is a remarkable opportunity for our doctoral students in the Southern California area to bridge academic research with practical, real-world impact," said Patrice E. Rosenthal, Ph.D., Program Director of Human and Organizational Development at Fielding. "By focusing on applied organizational psychology, this award will enable our students to address pressing issues in today's workplaces, from leadership dynamics to organizational change. RAC Leadership's commitment to supporting this work underscores the importance of innovative, actionable research that can lead to tangible improvements in the way organizations operate."

For 50 years, Fielding Graduate University

has been educating leaders, scholars and practitioners for a more just and sustainable world. An accredited nonprofit leader, we combine face‐to‐face and online learning, delivering graduate education that fosters individual development, community collaboration and societal engagement. Taught by faculty representing a breadth of scholarship and practice, our rigorous curriculum offers courses and degrees in psychology, leadership, and education for professionals living and working anywhere in the world. Learn more at fielding .

