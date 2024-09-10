H+K Vet Avra Lorrimer Leaving Agency

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Longtime H&K senior leader Avra Goldstone Lorrimer will be leaving the firm for a“new country, new company, new role.”



“H&K has taken me from Dubai to Davos to Detroit and so many extraordinary places in between, and I have been privileged to work

with insightful, intelligent and inventive colleagues and clients along the way,” Lorrimer wrote on LinkedIn.“Throughout my H&K era my understanding of communications and leadership has continued to evolve and grow, and I leave this chapter with belief in the power of public relations to solve business and societal issues in meaningful ways.”



Lorrimer did not elaborate on her next move, saying only“more to come.”



During her 11 years with H&K, now part of Burson, Lorrimer held a variety of roles including, most recently, executive VP and chief growth officer.



Since moving to New York from London in 2020, Lorrimer served as a WPP global client lead and head of H&K's New York office. Lorrimer took on that position after spending seven years leading the London office's consumer packaged goods practice. She also served as the WPP PR lead on the Ford of Europe account.



