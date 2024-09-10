Purely Inspired Debuts Flavorful Innovations: Mango Iced Tea Greens And Watermelon Strawberry Collagen + Creatine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top Wellness Brand Unveils Cutting-Edge Products to Elevate and Journeys

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purely Inspired , a brand under Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., known for its high-quality and affordable nutritional supplements, is excited to announce the launch of two new innovative products: Mango Iced Tea Greens and Collagen + Creatine . These new additions are designed to help consumers enhance their wellness routines with delicious flavors and unique benefits.

Purely Inspired Business Logo

Continue Reading

Purely Inspired Mango Iced Tea Greens

is a game-changer for those looking to incorporate more greens into their diet without compromising taste. This product offers a refreshing mango iced tea flavor, making it a delicious way to consume your daily dose of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Packed with organic greens, including spinach, kale, and spirulina, this product supports overall health and wellness while satisfying taste buds.

"We wanted to create a product that made getting your daily greens enjoyable and convenient,"

said Iovate's Suleen Mak.

"With our Mango Iced Tea Greens, we've combined great taste with the powerful nutrition that our customers expect from us."

In addition to the Mango Iced Tea Greens, Purely Inspired is also introducing Collagen + Creatine . This unique formula blends collagen peptides, known for supporting healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints, with creatine, a popular ingredient among fitness enthusiasts for enhancing muscle strength and recovery. The combination of these two ingredients makes Collagen + Creatine an ideal choice for those looking to support both their fitness and beauty goals.

"Collagen + Creatine represents a new frontier in the intersection of beauty and fitness nutrition,"

Suleen Mak added. "By bringing these two powerful ingredients together, we're providing our customers with a comprehensive solution to support their active lifestyles and wellness ambitions."

Both products are now available for purchase online and in stores nationwide. Consumers can expect a range of benefits that align with Purely Inspired's commitment to quality and innovation.

For more information about Purely Inspired Mango Iced Tea Greens and Collagen + Creatine, visit

Purely Inspired or follow us on social media at @purleyinspirednutrition .

Please find Additional Images:

HERE

About Iovate Health Sciences Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences Inc. is a leading global innovator in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to developing high-quality, science-backed dietary supplements and fitness products. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Iovate offers a diverse portfolio of brands and products designed to support a healthy lifestyle and enhance personal well-being. Founded in 1995, Iovate has grown to become a trusted name in the industry, serving millions of customers around the world.

About Purely Inspired

Purely Inspired is dedicated to providing premium, affordable, and innovative nutritional products that support the health and wellness goals of our customers. We believe that everyone deserves high-quality nutrition to fuel their active lifestyles and enhance their overall well-being.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE Iovate