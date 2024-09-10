Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa to Hold Baltimore Press Conference Announcing Lawsuit on Behalf of the Family of Melanie Diaz

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa will hold a press on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 10:30am, at the home of the late Melanie Diaz:

Arrive Silver Spring

8750 Georgia Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa will announce the filing of a lawsuit representing the family of Melanie Diaz, who tragically lost her life in February, 2023, as she tried to evacuate the burning Arrive Silver Spring high-rise apartment fire with her two dogs.

Melanie Diaz's family, along with their legal representatives from Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, will speak publicly for the first time about the lawsuit, outlining the legal actions being taken and the impact on the Diaz family. The press conference will provide an opportunity to hear directly from the family and their attorneys regarding the details of the case and its implications.

This was a tragic loss for the Diaz Family. In the words of Melanie's parents, Cesar and Zuleika, and her brother, Cesar, Jr.:

"Nothing can bring back our daughter and our sister. We cry every day. Each day we feel the raw pain caused by Melanie's death. Melanie was just beginning her life after graduating from Georgetown University. She had just begun a promising career with a think tank that was dedicated to improving the world. She had dreams of starting a family one day. She had dreams of traveling the world. Her life was cut short because the defendants cut corners. We do not want anyone else to go through the pain our family has gone through. The defendants ignored the need to invest in routine fire safety preventive measures. That choice cost us everything."

About Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a Florida boutique litigation firm with a national reputation for resolving complex cases and a deep commitment to serving our community. Our firm is comprised of litigators dedicated to responsible advocacy and protecting the rights of catastrophically injured clients with excellence, integrity, and professionalism.

For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact:

Media Contacts

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: [email protected]

Agency Contact

Matthew Hughes

AMPLIFY

Phone: (561) 717-6499

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa