Gingival Recession Treatment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.4% CAGR, Hitting US$ 5.38 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gingival Recession Treatment is projected to reach US$ 5.38 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 3.18 billion in 2024, according to the latest analysis by Fact.MR.



Cosmetic dentistry is gaining popularity as individuals are becoming more interested in aesthetic enhancements. As more individuals seek out treatments for healthier smiles, this trend is having a favorable effect on the growth of the gingival treatment market. A smile enhances a person's overall appearance, which is why gingival recession treatments are in more demand since they efficiently restore the gum lines while also improving appearance overall. Gingival therapy demand is increasingly being driven by aesthetic concerns among women.

North America is projected to hold the leading position throughout the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of periodontal disorders and the well-established healthcare sector. Western Europe is expected to take second place with a significant share, owing to rising cases among the elderly and the availability of strong reimbursement policies for dental procedures managed by the Conformité Européenne marking.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global gingival recession treatment market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is set to account for 41% of the global market share in 2024.

The United States is estimated to account for 6.2% market share in the North American region in 2024.

The market in India is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in Japan is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 167.3 million by the end of 2034.

Based on end users, dental clinics are projected to generate revenue worth US$ 2.96 billion by the end of 2034.

In Western Europe, demand for gingival recession treatment is projected to reach a market value of US$ 1.01 billion by 2034. By treatment, revenue from soft tissue grafts is forecasted to reach US$ 2.11 billion by 2034.

“Use of growth factors and biomaterials for effective tissue regeneration is increasing worldwide. Availability of specialized equipment and professionals is driving the adoption of gingival recession treatment in dental clinics,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Gingival Recession Treatment Market: Straumann Group; Dentsply Sirona; Geistlich Pharma; Zimmer Biomet Dental; Colgate-Palmolive; 3M Oral Care; Ivoclar Vivadent; Hu-Friedy; Kuraray Noritake Dental; GC Corporation; BioChange; Grin.

Soft Tissue Graft Treatment Gaining Prominence:

Demand for soft tissue grafts exceeds that for other gingival recession treatments because they effectively repair gum lines and stop the progression of the condition. Known for their ability to create healthy, connected gingiva, free soft tissue techniques facilitate root-covering renewal and reduce recession. This makes them a preferred choice for those seeking long-term, sustainable results. Rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, which promise less pain and faster recovery, is driving the increasing popularity of free soft tissue graft treatments.

Gingival Recession Treatment Industry News:



In April 2023, Grin introduced new products during the AAO Annual Session that improve record keeping, practice management, and communication. Grin, a comprehensive virtual care platform that connects practitioners and patients, announced the launch of many new products during the American Association of Orthodontics Annual Meeting in Chicago. In September 2022, BioChange, an Israeli business that has developed a breakthrough tissue regeneration technology, successfully treated canine periodontitis (Gum Recession Disease). The usage of BioChange's ReGum resulted in a 100% improvement over the standard-of-care treatment regimen, with considerable regeneration of periodontal tissue. Dr. Ana Nemec, Jerzy Pawel Gawor, and Peter Strøm reported their statistically significant findings in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the gingival recession treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on treatment (free soft tissue grafts, guided tissue regeneration, pedicle soft tissue flaps, laser therapy, growth factors & biomaterials, removable gingival veneers), age group (pediatric, adult, geriatric), indication (anatomical, plaque-induced periodontics, trauma, iatrogenic factors, smoking & tobacco consumption, aging, hormonal changes, gingival biotype), and end user (hospitals, dental clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Gingival Recession Treatment Market Research:



By Treatment :



Free Soft Tissue Grafts





Epithelial Grafts



Subepithelial CT Grafts



Guided Tissue Regeneration (GTR)



Pedicle Soft Tissue Flaps





Rotational Flaps



Advancement Flaps



Laser Therapy



Growth Factors & Biomaterials

Removable Gingival Veneers

By Age Group :



Pediatric



Adult

Geriatric

By Indication :



Anatomical



Plaque-Induced Periodontics



Trauma



Iatrogenic Factors



Smoking & Tobacco Consumption



Aging



Hormonal Changes

Gingival Biotype

By End User :



Hospitals Dental Clinics



