Arab Ministerial Cmte Converses Latest Jerusalem Violations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA)-- Arab League Ministerial Council's committee on Jerusalem discussed, Tuesday, the systematic aim of Israeli to demolish Islamic and Christian identity of occupied Jerusalem as well as the historical and rights.

This came during the Arab Ministerial Committee in charge of taking action to confront illegal Israeli policies and measures in occupied Jerusalem chaired by Jordanian Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, coincides with the 162nd ordinary session of the league.

The committee's members are Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the Secretary General of the Arab League.

Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Varsen Shaheen, a statement by committee affirmed.

Despite the resolutions that criticized Israeli occupation's ongoing violation against Al-Aqsa Mosque, the occupation continued its escalations against Jerusalem, the statement added.

It stated that in Jerusalem, during the first half 2024, 23 martyrs rose in the governorate, with more than 700 arrest as the number of demolition operations reached 127, and about 25,000 settlers stormed into the Mosque.

Since October 7th Israeli occupation has accelerated demolitions in Palestinians areas by 50 percent, the statement warned too that with ongoing of these operations it could reach up to 125 housing units annually.

The Israeli occupation, since October 7 has rushed the settler's constructions in East Jerusalem, with more than 20 settlements projects.

The committee called for the Arab and Islamic countries the necessary funding to support Jerusalem in developments and investments as well as voiced the international community for a firm stance against the Israeli occupation's plans to normalize the genocide. (end)

mfm













MENAFN10092024000071011013ID1108656553