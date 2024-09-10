Norway Condemns Russian 'Elections' In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway strongly condemns the so-called“elections” in the illegally annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This is said in a statemen published on the Norwegian government's website, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia conducted partial regional and local elections, including in the illegally annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, on 6–8 September. These so-called 'elections' are yet another blatant expression of Russia's continued violation of international law, the UN Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” the statement says.

It is stressed that Norway“stands firmly with Ukraine and will continue to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war and criminal actions in Ukraine”.



"Elections" indragging for three days amid low turnout -n Tatars' senior official

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that Russia's holding of“elections” in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol is a violation of the norms and principles of international law. The ministry stressed that the results of the“elections” are null and void, and the“elections” themselves are illegitimate.

The European Union also condemned the holding of the so-called Russian“elections” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly Crimea and Sevastopol, and stated it does not recognize their results, which are null and void in legal terms.