(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Ukraine's defense forces have left 1,247 invaders killed or wounded, as well as destroyed 13 armored fighting vehicles, and 46 over the past 24 hours.

That's according to the Khortytsia Grouping press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The total losses suffered by the Russian in the eastern direction alone, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia grouping of troops, as of September 9, 2024, amounted to 1,247 personnel; a tank; 13 armored fighting vehicles; 36 artillery systems and mortars, 46 vehicles, three units of specialized equipment​, an e-warfare system, an UAV; 123 dugouts,; nine ammunition depots, and two fuel depots," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualty toll in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 10, 2024, were estimated at 627,790, including 1,380 killed or wounded in the past day.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 8,640 Russian tanks (including one in the past 24 hours), 16,925 armored fighting vehicles (+19), 17,880 artillery systems (+50), 1,180 multiple rocket launchers (+0), 942 air defense systems (+0), 368 aircraft (+0), 328 helicopters (+0), 14,933 tactical UAVs (+36), 2,591 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships / boats (+0), a submarine (+0), 24,330 vehicles and fuel tankers (+68), and 3,053 units of specialized equipment (+4).