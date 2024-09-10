Lord Ashcroft Partners With Olena Zelenska Foundation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lord Michael Ashcroft became a new partner of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, allocating $1.7 million to projects in support of children.

The Olena Zelenska Foundation reported this on , as seen by Ukrinform.

"He is a well-known businessman and philanthropist in the UK. He often visits Ukraine, so he knows our daily challenges and urgent needs. Our team had the privilege of meeting the Lord personally in the UK during our visit in February this year. Last month, Olena Zelenska recorded an interview with the Lord for The Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday platforms here in Kyiv," the post reads.

"Having learned that the Foundation intends to restore the Borodianka City Children's Creative and Sports Center destroyed by the Russian rocket, Lord Ashcroft agreed to join the project and allocate USD 1.5 million for that purpose. Previously, our partner from Canada, The Temerty Foundation, has also allocated USD 1 million for this project. After the new building of the Center is completed, more than 2,000 children from Borodianka city and nearby communities will be able to attend their favorite clubs again and develop their creative and athletic talents," the Foundation's press service wrote.

According to the report, Lord Ashcroft also fully funded the upgrade of the bacteriological laboratory at the Children's Medicine Center in Lviv, allocating $200,000 to the project. Now, the Center can provide quality diagnostics for 18,000 children annually.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Lord and everyone who shares modern humanity's values and personally brings them to life. After all, so we improve not only the life of Ukrainians but of the whole world," the Olena Zelenska Foundation emphasized.

