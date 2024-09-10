Azerbaijani Paralympians Return Home From Paris 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani who won medals at the Summer Paralympic Games, have returned to their homeland, Azernews reports.

The medal winners were greeted by representatives of the Azerbaijan Paralympic Committee, members of the media, fans, and relatives of the athletes at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

Notable athletes, including Olympic medalists Lamiya Valiyeva and Said Najafzade, proudly represented their country by waving its national flag during the official country parade at the closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games brought together 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The event marked the first time Paris hosted the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France has hosted the Paralympic Games, after Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr