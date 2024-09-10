Azerbaijani Paralympians Return Home From Paris 2024
Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Summer Paralympic
Games, have returned to their homeland, Azernews
reports.
The medal winners were greeted by representatives of the
Azerbaijan Paralympic Committee, members of the media, fans, and
relatives of the athletes at the Heydar Aliyev International
Airport.
The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress
since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals including 4
gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.
Notable athletes, including Olympic Gold medalists Lamiya
Valiyeva and Said Najafzade, proudly represented their country by
waving its national flag during the official country parade at the
closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games.
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games brought together 4,000
athletes from around the world.
The event marked the first time Paris hosted the Summer
Paralympics and the second time that France has hosted the
Paralympic Games, after Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the
1992 Winter Paralympics.
