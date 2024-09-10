Raízen, Renner, Even, And Fleury Announce New Investors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Several major Brazilian companies announced significant changes to their shareholder structures in the week ending September 6, 2024.



These updates reflect ongoing shifts in investor positioning and corporate strategies in key sectors of the Brazilian economy.

Raízen Expands International Investor Base

Raízen S.A., one of Brazil's largest integrated companies, reported that Norway's sovereign wealth fund Norges had acquired a substantial stake.



Norges Bank now holds 68,178,333 preferred shares, representing 5.02% of Raízen's total preferred shares.



This move by a major global institutional investor signals growing international interest in Brazil's energy sector.



Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan and Shell, operates across the sugar, ethanol, bioenergy and fuel distribution segments.



The company has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio, which likely attracted Norges Bank as it aligns with the fund's sustainability focus.





Even Reduces Stake in Melnick

Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A., a leading Brazilian homebuilder, announced it had reduced its ownership stake in Melnick Desenvolvimento Imobiliário to 8% of the company's share capital. The company now holds 16,496,007 shares of Melnick.



This divestment is part of Even's strategy to focus on its core markets and optimize its capital allocation.



Melnick primarily operates in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, while Even has been concentrating on the southeast region, particularly São Paulo.

Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Lojas Renner

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Lojas Renner, Brazil's largest fashion retailer, to 4.9% of total ordinary shares.



This amounts to 47,183,119 shares, plus 595,400 derivative financial instruments with provisions for physical settlement in a long position.



The reduction brings Morgan Stanley's holding just below the 5% threshold that requires regulatory disclosure in Brazil.



Lojas Renner has seen its stock price rise significantly in 2024, up over 35% year-to-date as of September, reflecting improved consumer sentiment and the company's successful e-commerce initiatives.

Guepardo Investimentos Boosts Fleury Stake

Brazilian asset manager Guepardo Investimentos increased its position in Grupo Fleury, a major medical diagnostics company, to 5.0008% of total ordinary shares. This represents 27,364,100 shares.



Fleury has been expanding its network of diagnostic centers and investing in digital health solutions. The company's stock has also performed well in 2024, rising over 16% year-to-date.



These shareholding changes reflect broader trends in the Brazilian market, including:





Growing international investor interest in Brazilian companies, particularly in sectors like energy and healthcare.Ongoing portfolio rebalancing by both domestic and foreign institutional investors.Increased focus on corporate governance and shareholder engagement.The continued recovery of the Brazilian consumer sector and retail industry.As Brazil's economy grows and diversifies, changes in the ownership structures of leading companies are expected.Investors are likely to adjust their strategies to seize new opportunities emerging in different sectors.