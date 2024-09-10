(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil grapples with an unprecedented crisis as raging wildfires blanket 60% of its territory in toxic smoke.



The situation has reached alarming levels. August recorded the highest number of fires in 14 years.



The Amazon, Pantanal, and Cerrado regions are the epicenters of this disaster. In August, the saw 38,266 fire hotspots.



This number is more than double compared to 2023. Meanwhile, the Pantanal experienced a staggering 3,707% increase in wildfires. Brazil's worst drought in 44 years fuels this surge in fires.



Climate change and El Niño have contributed to the prolonged dry spell. These conditions create a perfect environment for fires to spread rapidly.



The consequences are dire. Smoke from the fires has spread across 5 million square kilometers.



This affects air quality in major cities. São Paulo recently experienced the most polluted air globally.







The crisis extends beyond Brazil's borders. Smoke reaches neighboring countries like Peru, Bolivia, and Paraguay.



Experts predict this situation may persist until October. If drought conditions continue, it could last even until November.

Choking on Smoke: 60% of Brazil Shrouded in Fire Haze

Environmental Minister Marina Silva has declared that the country is "at war" with fire. She suggests criminal actions may be behind the surge.



The government is investigating the causes of these fires. Many are believed to be human-induced for land clearing and agriculture.



Indigenous communities are particularly at risk. Low water levels have isolated villages in the Amazon. This leads to food and clean water shortages.



The Tikuna tribe reports increased illnesses among children. They are forced to consume contaminated water.



The Amazon plays a crucial role in global climate regulation. It's often called the "lungs of the Earth".



This situation underscores the urgent need for effective environmental policies. International cooperation is vital to combat climate change and protect ecosystems.

MENAFN10092024007421016031ID1108655956