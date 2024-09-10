Lockheed Martin And Tata Advanced Systems Announce Agreement To Expand C-130J Super Hercules Opportunities In India

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agreement Supports India's Medium Aircraft Program and New Maintenance Facility



Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have entered into a teaming agreement to expand upon the companies' business relationship through the C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter. This announcement marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence and aerospace capabilities while also deepening India-U.S. strategic ties.

This agreement provides a framework for collaboration on future potential business opportunities to include:

Establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support the Indian Air Force's (IAF) existing fleet of 12 C-130Js as well as other global Super Hercules fleets; Expanding C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India to produce aircraft for the IAF's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program, subject to U.S. and Indian government approvals.

Lockheed Martin will continue to build C-130Js for the U.S. government and other global operators at the existing Super Hercules production facility in

Marietta, Georgia, USA. Lockheed Martin will establish additional production and assembly capacity in India if awarded the MTA contract.

"Collaborating with Lockheed Martin on the C-130J platform proposition for IAF's MTA project is a milestone for Tata Advanced Systems," said Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Advanced Systems. "The current announcement is also significant as it marks the entry of Tata Advanced Systems into the defence MRO space in India for large aircraft platforms. This also helps towards a deeper relationship between the two companies, adding to the aerostructure work by Tata Advanced Systems for Lockheed Martin platforms."

"The C-130J is known as the world's workhorse, not just for its large global presence, but also for its international supply chain partners including the single source provider of empennages - Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited in Hyderabad," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility and Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin. "This teaming agreement between Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems further demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to a self-reliant India and the degree of confidence that exists in our relationships with our partners in India and the Indian industry at large."

The IAF is actively seeking to acquire up to 80 medium transport aircraft and issued a request for information (RFI) last year. Lockheed Martin responded to the RFI as the C-130J-30 Super Hercules is ideally suited to meet the requirements.

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have a long-standing partnership through the Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd., (TLMAL) joint venture. Established in 2010, TLMAL exemplifies the government of India's "Make in India" objectives and has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies included on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in the United States. To date, TLMAL has manufactured more than 220 C-130J empennages.



About the C-130J-30

The C-130J-30 delivers unmatched interoperability with global air forces, robust industrial partnerships, and verified low lifecycle costs with significant fuel savings resulting in a reduced carbon footprint compared to other medium-sized jet airlifters. Since the arrival of India's first

C-130J-30 in 2011, IAF crews have demonstrated the capabilities found only on a Super Hercules ― from landing at the world's highest airfield to daring night operations in inclement weather.

Always evolving, continually innovating and ready for what's next, the Super Hercules leads the charge by setting standards and shaping the future of tactical airlift missions. The global C-130J fleet spans 27 operators in 23 nations with 20+ air worthiness certifications. More than 3 million flight hours have been logged by 545+ C-130Js in support of 19 different mission requirements, including critical worldwide search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refueling, commercial cargo transport, medevac and humanitarian response missions. Invaluable insights gained from missions in every scenario equip the C-130J for any challenge.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defence technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready.

Present in India for more than three decades, Lockheed Martin is proud of its longstanding relationships and commitment to customers and partners on existing and future programs. These range from transport, maritime and fighter aircraft, to sea and land-based air and missile defence projects, as well as capabilities in civil sectors including new and renewable energy. A strategic partner and developer of sovereign industrial, workforce and enterprise capability, Lockheed Martin India's joint ventures, apprenticeships, and founding membership of the India Innovation Growth Program underscore its conviction to Indian industry, talent and progress.

About Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is a significant player for aerospace and defence solutions in India. TASL offers a full range of integrated solutions across: Aerostructures & Aeroengines, Airborne Platforms & Systems, Defence & Security, and Land Mobility. Tata Advanced Systems has a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms, making it an integral partner in the international supply chain and in some instances, a global single source provider for leading aerospace and defence OEMs. With the requisite capabilities, resources and scale, Tata Advanced Systems is equipped to deliver end-to-end innovative solutions throughout the entire aerospace and defence

value chain from design to full platform assembly, and is well positioned in areas that include satellites, missiles, radars, unmanned aerial systems, artillery guns, command and control systems, optronics, homeland security and land systems, in addition to aircraft and helicopters.

