Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Nears 41,000: Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 10 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli on the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,988, Gaza-based authorities said in a statement, yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, the Zionist military killed 16 Palestinian civilians, and wounded 64 others, bringing the total number of deaths to 40,988 and injuries to 94,825, since the conflict began in early Oct, last year, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that, its teams in northern Gaza have faced a severe shortage of supplies for nearly three weeks. The rescue organisation indicated that, it is now operating at minimum capacity, exacerbating the humanitarian and health crisies in the area.

The Indonesian and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza, also warned of a potential suspension of services, due to fuel shortages, amid the ongoing Israeli blockade and restrictions on fuel supplies. Both hospitals said that, an imminent suspension of medical services would pose a major threat to the lives of the sick and injured within their facilities.

The Zionist Israeli regime, has been conducting large-scale military operations, and imposing a severe blockade on the Gaza Strip, since Oct 7, last year, in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on Israeli towns, adjacent to the strip.– NNN-WAFA