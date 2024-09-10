Govt Appoints 10 Spl Anti-Corruption Judges
Date
9/10/2024 12:11:37 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government on Monday appointed ten Judicial Officers as Special Judges, Anti-Corruption, for trial of offences specified in section 4 of the Act within their respective territorial jurisdiction.
According an order issued by government here, Haq Nawaz Zargar has been posted as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Jammu; Masarat Roohi, Additional District and Sessions Anantnag (designated Special Court under the Prevention of corruption Act); Amarjit Singh Langeh, 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla (designated Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act); Adnan Sayeed, Special Judge, Anti- Corruption (CBI Cases) Court; Archana Charak, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Doda (designated Special
Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act); Bashir Ahmad Munshi, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Rajouri (designated Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act); Rajni Sharma, Additional District & Sessions Judge Anti Corruption, Jammu; Parvin Pandoh, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Kathua (designated Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act); Faizan Ul Haq Iqbal, Additional District & Sessions Judge Anti Corruption, Srinagar AND Noor Mohammad Mir, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Pulwama (designated Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act).
