PAUL RODRIGUEZ COMEDY 'HOLY CASH' SET FOR RELEASE WITH AMC THEATERS

PAUL RODRIGUEZ Strikes Back In "Holy Cash"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for a hysterical ride as Theaters proudly announces the release of“Holy Cash,” the latest comedy feature from award-winning and comedian Paul Rodriguez. This uproarious centers on two ex-cons who, faced with the choice of returning to prison, opt instead to become televangelists, launching a new scheme to con unsuspecting viewers out of their hard-earned money.

“Holy Cash” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring the comedic talents of Jay Mohr, Luis Guzman, Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, Catherine Bach, Aries Spears, Stephanie Gerard, Alicia Machado, Gabriela Vergara, Gary Busey, and Tony Plana.

A powerful lineup of stand-up comedians supports Paul's movie, including Felipe Esparza, Carlos Mencia, Jerry Garcia, Gene Pompa, Willie Barcena, Pablo Francisco, and Frankie Quinones, all bringing their unique flair to this outrageous tale of faith gone wrong.

The movie's soundtrack features the legendary Little Willie G from the Grammy-honored band“Thee Midniters,” performing a tribute to Trini Lopez.

Directed and written by Paul Rodriguez, the film is crafted from an original idea by Rodriguez. The project is produced by Rafael Loza, Hector Kron, Nelson Saenz, Mel Garcia, Angeles Prado, and Rodriguez, alongside Alfredo Widman, ensuring a top-tier production that promises to deliver both laughs and sharp social commentary.

“I'm thrilled to share this story with audiences,” said Paul Rodriguez.“It's a fun take on the lengths some people will go to for a quick buck, and I hope it resonates with everyone who's ever been a little too trusting.”

Executive producer Rafael Loza shared,“Being able to produce this comedy feature film with Paul, Jay, Danny, Luis Guzman, and a dozen more amazingly talented actors has not only been a dream of ours; it became a reality.” He added,“This film will not only make you laugh, but it will also make you reconsider life. It might even make you cry!”

Producer Alfredo Widman added,“Working on 'Holy Cash' has been an incredible journey. The film cleverly tackles serious themes through humor, and I believe it will not only entertain but also spark important conversations about trust and deception in a social media world where cathedrals have been built.”

Catch“Holy Cash” in AMC Theaters and Milagro Cinemas starting October 11, 2024. Prepare for a comedy that's both entertaining and thought-provoking, leaving you questioning the true nature of faith and fortune.

Paul Rodriguez is represented by Warner Artists Management and Independent Artists Group (IAG). Felipe Esparza is represented by United Talent Agency (UTA), Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, McGinnis & Ryan LLP.

The film is represented by Aktivate Media Group and Guy Petty.

