Qatar And China Forge $8 Billion LNG Shipbuilding Alliance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, QatarEnergy teamed up with the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) to ink an $8 billion contract.



This deal entails the of six advanced liquefied natural (LNG) vessels. This venture builds on an existing project that already includes 18 ships under construction at China's Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard.



This strategic expansion is part of QatarEnergy's ambitious plan. They aim to boost their LNG fleet to 128 ships by 2028.



These vessels are pivotal in enhancing the global LNG chain. They mark Qatar's transition from a primary oil producer to a leader in global gas exports and environmental sustainability.



Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's Energy Minister, lauded the growing partnership. He noted these advanced vessels will bolster realistic economic transitions and clean energy supply globally.







He praised the ongoing collaboration with CSSC and Hudong-Zhonghua, known globally for their shipbuilding prowess.



In a move to diversify its industrial offerings, QatarEnergy recently announced an initiative to double its urea production capacity.



The new facility will increase output from 6 million to 12.1 million tons annually. By the decade's end, Qatar aims to be the top global exporter of this crucial fertilizer.



These initiatives highlight Qatar's commitment to enhancing gas transport capabilities and contributing to global decarbonization.



They are essential in satisfying the growing demand for clean energy and sustainable industrial products, setting a standard in the global transition to greener energy solutions.

