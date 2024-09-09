IAEA Urges Iran To Resume Nuclear Safeguards Talks
The International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) is encouraging
Tehran to facilitate a meeting to resume discussions on Iran's
nuclear safeguards issues, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
stated, according to Azernews .
"After the elections in Iran, I corresponded with President
Pezeshkian, indicating my disposition to meet him in Tehran to
re-launch the dialogue and cooperation between the Agency and Iran.
He agreed to meet with me at an appropriate juncture. I encourage
Iran to facilitate such a meeting in the not-too-distant future so
that we can establish a constructive dialogue that leads swiftly to
real results," Grossi said during his address to the IAEA Board of
Governors.
Grossi also highlighted that there has been no progress in the
last 15 months regarding the implementation of the joint statement
from March 4, 2023, between the IAEA and the Atomic Energy
Organization of Iran (AEOI).
"In the context of Iran's agreement that the joint statement
continues to provide a framework for cooperation with the Agency
and for addressing the outstanding safeguards issues, I call upon
Iran to implement the Joint Statement through serious engagement
with the Agency's concrete proposals," Grossi added.
In March 2023, the AEOI and IAEA reached an agreement on several
matters. Both parties agreed to cooperate in accordance with the
IAEA's competencies and Iran's rights and obligations under the
comprehensive safeguards agreement. Iran expressed willingness to
provide additional information and access to address outstanding
safeguards issues at three locations. Voluntary access for further
verification and monitoring by the IAEA will be arranged through a
technical meeting in Tehran.
