Death Toll From Israeli Strikes In Syria Rises To 14

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Overnight Israeli in Hama province in central Syria killed at least 14 people and wounded 43 others, the state news agency SANA said on Monday.





Among the injured, six remain in critical condition, Faisal Haidar, the director of Masyaf National Hospital in Hama province, was quoted as saying by SANA.





Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense confirmed that at least four people were killed and 15 others in Israeli air late Sunday night on military sites in central Syria.