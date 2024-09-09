JBM Exclusively Lists Mark Lane Apartments In Naples, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Mark Lane – a brand new, four-story, concrete block, Class A+ trophy asset located in Naples, Florida. The Property is comprised of 286 units averaging 1,050 square feet and is located on 18.59 acres +/-. Mark Lane features an exceptionally affluent tenant base with the average household income at $258K+. A Call For Offers date is set for 09/26/2024.

JBM® Exclusively Lists Mark Lane Apartments in Naples, Florida – a Brand New, Class A+ Trophy Asset

Mark Lane showcases an unparalleled, ultra-modern amenity package, including a resort-style, zero-entry, heated pool with shaded cabanas, outdoor kitchen lounges, a commercial quality demonstration kitchen, EV chargers, fenced-in dog park, and state-of-the-art fitness center with Life Fitness equipment overlooking the pool. The two-story modern club house features lounge areas, fresh ground Starbucks coffee, billiards, co-working spaces, and conference room. With 96 garages, 117 storage units, and 111 reserved parking spaces, Mark Lane provides significant "other income" opportunity to boost NOI.

The Property includes a diverse mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units. These modern unit interiors feature spacious, open-concept floor plans with upscale LVT flooring throughout, chef-inspired kitchens include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white, shaker-style cabinets with gold hardware, single-basin undermount sinks, and designer tile backsplash. The luxury bathrooms have quartz vanities, glass walk-in showers, large soaking tubs with curved shower rods, oversized walk-in closets with motion sensor lights, and 53 units with fenced-in yards.



Mark Lane has exceptional connectivity located on Immokalee Road (10,700+ ADT) and Collier Boulevard (43,000+ ADT) – one of the most predominate intersections in Naples. Notable tenants within a half-mile radius include Outback Steakhouse, ACE Hardware, Physician's Regional, Publix, CVS, Walgreens, Aldi, Starbucks, NCH Emergency Department, Chipotle, and much more. Mark Lane is zoned for "A" rated schools, all of which are within a 5-minute drive. Naples is ranked #1 Best Places To Live In The U.S.A. (U.S. News & World Report, 2024-2025).

JBM® holds a 70%+ market share across Southwest Florida and is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida.

Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks

JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida . JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.4 billion and 170,000 units.

