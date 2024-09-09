Mobilint Debut New AI Chips At Silicon Valley Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobilint, an edge AI chip company led by CEO Dongjoo Shin, is set to make waves at the upcoming AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit 2024 in Silicon Valley. The three-day event, starting on September 10th, will showcase Mobilint's latest innovations in AI chip technology. The company will demonstrate live demos of its high-efficiency SoC 'REGULUS' for on-device AI and high-performance acceleration chip 'ARIES' for on-premises AI.

The AI Hardware Summit is an annual event where global IT giants such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google, Meta, and AMD, along with prominent startups, gather to share their developments in AI and machine learning. This year's summit features world-renowned AI experts as speakers, including Andrew Ng, CEO of Landing AI, and Mark Russinovich, CTO of Microsoft Azure.

Mobilint has secured one of only seven exclusive workshop sessions at the event, joining the ranks of industry leaders such as AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, and SambaNova. The company plans to introduce two of its AI chips. Notably, REGULUS will be unveiled for the first time in the global market at this event. The Mobilint workshop session is receiving an enthusiastic response, to the point that reservations have already closed.

REGULUS is a standalone AI SoC designed to deliver AI computing performance of over 10 TOPS while consuming less than 3W of power. It integrates high-performance CPU, codec, and ISP components, making it suitable for applications in robotics, drones, home appliances, dash cameras, and CCTV systems.

Additionally, Mobilint plans to debut a Software Development Kit (SDK) tutorial to the public during the workshop and aims to establish a platform later this year that allows developers to test products in a web environment.

Mobilint shared that it will conduct the tape-out for its first product, ARIES, later this month. The mass production of ARIES is targeted for January next year, and pre-orders are currently open.

CEO Dongjoo Shin said, "We aim to transparently showcase the actual performance, versatility, and usability of our AI semiconductors at this event, proving our technological competitiveness. We are committed to challenging the global market based on trust and mutual growth with our customers."

