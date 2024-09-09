GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION SUPPORT YOUTH SPORTS AND ARTS EDUCATION AT GENESIS OF LINDON GRAND OPENING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Genesis and Genesis of Lindon donate $20,000 to Tony Finau Foundation Genesis Inspiration Foundation and Genesis of Lindon donate $20,000 to The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater

In honor of the brand's first dedicated retail facility in Utah, Genesis , Genesis Inspiration Foundation , and Genesis of Lindon collectively donated $40,000 to support community initiatives in youth sports and arts education. These donations will specifically fund Tony Finau Foundation's junior golf programs and The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater's education center.

(left to right) Ben Murdock, owner, Genesis of Lindon, Cody Hale, founder, The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Jacob Hong, chief executive coordinator, Genesis Motor America, Chelsea Fairborn, executive director, Tony Finau Foundation, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Tyson Murdock, owner, Genesis of Lindon, Blake Murdock, owner, Genesis of Lindon, Sean Kipp, general manager, Genesis Motor America in Lindon, Utah on September 4, 2024 (Photo/Genesis)

"As we celebrate the Genesis of Lindon grand opening, we are also proud to continue extending our dedication beyond the showroom and into the community," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Together with Genesis of Lindon, we are committed to nurturing the talents of future generations through support for local youth sports and arts programs."

The Tony Finau Foundation aims to empower under-resourced youth to discover, develop, and achieve their goals both in and out of the classroom. Through funding, equipment donations, and mentorship from Tony Finau, the Foundation invests in junior golf programs across Utah. Each year, two promising golfers with Utah ties are selected to receive financial support on their journey to the PGA or LPGA tours. The donation is part of Genesis Gives, a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America, which aims to improve access to quality youth sports in communities.

"We are so grateful for this generous donation from Genesis Gives and Genesis of Lindon," said Chelsea Fairbourn, executive director, Tony Finau Foundation. "This donation will allow us to support youth sports, especially golf, in a meaningful way and provide opportunities for kids that may not have the chance to participate and compete otherwise."

The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater is set to redefine the cultural landscape of Utah Valley by delivering world-class entertainment and fostering the next generation of artistic talent. With a focus on community and education, The Ruth

will offer best-in-state programs that build confidence and theatrical skills in young performers through the Hale Youth Academy . This donation will support The Ruth's education center, expanding opportunities for youth to explore and excel in the arts.

"Genesis invests in and uplifts the community," said Cody Swenson, executive director, The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater. "At The Ruth, our goal is to change lives through connection, education, and the power of theater. Having partners like Genesis Inspiration Foundation and Genesis of Lindon who share in that vision is extraordinary."



