JAKKS Pacific Toys Named In Walmart’S Top Toys For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a global leader in toys and consumer products, is thrilled to announce that two of its products have earned a spot on Walmart's Top Toys list for 2024. The featured items, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Ultimate Talking Sonic and the Walmart Exclusive - Wild Manes Sugar Crush Carnival Set, will be available this fall, just in time for the holiday season.



The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Ultimate Talking Sonic is designed to be the ultimate Sonic toy! Standing at 12 inches tall with 15 points of articulation, this figure perfectly captures Sonic's iconic movie aesthetic. With over 30 phrases and sounds straight from the films, plus light-up eyes and quills, fans can bring Sonic's adventurous spirit to life. The figure's interactive features are triggered by pressing Sonic's chest, hands, and sneakers for a dynamic play experience. Available now at Walmart for $39.83, it's a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

Also making its debut is the Wild Manes Sugar Crush Carnival Set, priced at $21.97. This playful set includes Candi, a beautifully articulated horse with front limbs perfect for show-stopping carnival performances. The set comes with a wheeled Sugar Crush Carnival cart, complete with fun accessories like popcorn, soda, and carnival tickets. Candi features horseshoe-shaped clips to hold onto her phone and other accessories, and she's dressed in carnival-ready attire with a gold crown, two hair clips, and a stylish lollipop brush.

“We are honored to have two of our products recognized on Walmart's Top Toys list this holiday season,” said Jon Trent, Executive Vice President of Sales at JAKKS Pacific.“This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to creating innovative and high-quality toys that spark the imagination of both children and families. It also acknowledges the hard work of our team and the strength of our product line. We are excited to see Walmart shoppers discover and enjoy these toys as they hit the shelves.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZoneTM, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild ManesTM as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook

