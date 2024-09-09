At Least 24 Dead, 299 Injured In Vietnam Typhoon Yagi
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 (KUNA) - Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 24 people and injured 299 others in northern Vietnam, said the Vietnamese authorities on Monday and warned of more floods.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned of more floods and landslides, and said in a report that flood risks are particularly high in the provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, Yen Bai and Thai Nguyen.
Yagi, the strongest typhoon to hit Asia this year, hit the northeastern coast of Vietnam on Saturday, disrupting power supplies, telecommunications and flooded highways. (end)
