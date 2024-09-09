IRI Adds Signature Detection And Redaction To Darkshield

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Another AI-Powered PII Discovery Feature for Unstructured Data Masking Tool

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Routines International, (IRI , The CoSort Company), has partnered with SoulPage IT Solutions to locate and redact hand-written signatures in document and image files.

The partnership has resulted in the integration of an optional AI-powered location matcher in the IRI DarkShield data masking product. This means DarkShield users can find and obfuscate signatures, a heretofore elusive form of personally identifiable information (PII) in digital files.

The accurate detection of signatures which manifest in many forms and locations in electronic files, requires a sophisticated artificial intelligence model. After considerable research and testing, IRI selected DeepLobe, a division of SoulPage, to give DarkShield a solid way to discover and redact signatures.

Since 2017 DarkShield has used multiple search methods and masking functions to classify and de-identify PII in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sources. Signature detection is now another form of AI DarkShield uses. DarkShield already supports and helps train modern Named Entity Recognition (NER) models in multiple languages to find and mask people's names inside sentences.

According to IRI Software Engineer Devon Kozenieski, "this new DeepLobe feature will give DarkShield users a high accuracy option for signature detection and redaction. It's a great addition to the range of PII discovery and masking functionality that DarkShield provides for sensitive data in unstructured sources."



Murali Krishna, founder & CEO of SoulPage, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with IRI to bring our AI expertise to DarkShield. Our advanced AI will enhance the content-aware data loss prevention strategies that keep IRI at the forefront of data-centric security."

About DarkShield

DarkShield is a data classification, discovery and masking product that finds, extracts, and protects PII in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured sources of data on-premise and in the cloud. DarkShield can use multiple metadata and content matchers to locate data – including AI models for NER and signature detection – and includes a wide range of deterministic and random data masking (plus synthesis) functions. DarkShield is not SaaS; it runs in GUI, CLI, and API mode on customer hardware.

About IRI

Founded 1978, IRI is a Florida-based ISV providing fast data manipulation and granular data security for private and public sector enterprises. Represented in more than 40 cities worldwide, IRI is not only a recognized leader in the data masking market, but is also well known for its CoSort big data sorting, transformation and migration engine, and the versatile Voracity data management platform which CoSort powers. For more information, visit .

About DeepLobe & SoulPage

DeepLobe enables organizations to seamlessly train, build and integrate AI models into their legacy software, apps, and platforms with no-code. DeepLobe is a division of SoulPage IT Solutions, a US- and India-based data science company founded in 2018. SoulPage provides customized, end-to-end AI products and services supporting enterprise scalability, product engineering, data intelligence, efficient customer service, and business automation. For more information, visit .

Contact: Alyssa Ardhya, IRI

[email protected] , 1.321.777.8889,

ext. 211

or

Vijay Dasari, SoulPage IT

[email protected] , 1.888.599.2660

