GP London Announces Lipid Profile Blood Test For Just £64

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK, 09.09.2024 – GP London is excited to introduce a comprehensive Lipid Profile Blood Test for just £64, providing an affordable solution for those looking to monitor their cholesterol and overall heart health. This essential test measures key markers such as total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides, allowing individuals to take proactive steps towards managing their cardiovascular health.



With cardiovascular being one of the leading causes of death globally, early detection and monitoring of lipid levels have never been more critical. The Lipid Profile Blood Test at GP London offers a thorough assessment that can help detect potential risk factors before they become a serious health issue. The test is fast, convenient, and provides detailed insights into heart health, enabling individuals to make informed lifestyle and medical decisions.



Dr Mohammad Bakhtiar, Lead Clinician at GP London, says, "We are committed to making preventive healthcare accessible to everyone. Our new Lipid Profile Blood Test is a great example of how we can offer top-quality medical services at affordable prices. This test is crucial for anyone who wants to take control of their heart health without waiting for a GP referral or paying excessive fees."



Appointments can be easily booked online through the GP London website, with results delivered promptly. For £64, patients will receive a full breakdown of their lipid levels along with expert advice on how to manage any abnormalities detected during the test.



About the Clinic:



GP London is a leading private healthcare provider offering a wide range of medical services, from general consultations to specialised health screenings. Located in the heart of London, the clinic is dedicated to delivering fast, accessible, and affordable healthcare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, GP London ensures that patients receive high-quality care tailored to their individual needs. For more information, visit





