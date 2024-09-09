Bacha Coffee Unveils Wonders of Africa

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Moroccan heritage brand Bacha Coffee proudly unveils an expansion of its Coffee Bag Gift Box collection to invite you deeper within the continent of Africa with the introduction of two new additions – King of Africa Coffee and Moroccan Sahara Coffee. Known for its extensive selection of over 200 varieties of 100% Arabica coffees from 35 of the most well-reputed coffee-producing countries in the world, Bacha Coffee is set to enhance the coffee connoisseur's palate with these exceptional and exotic varieties, available in Bacha Coffee boutiques and BachaCoffee.com.



The Wonder of Africa

Africa, the birthplace of coffee, sparkles under hot sun, captivating with its stunning landscapes and distinctive coffee varieties. With high altitudes, volcanic soils, and a diverse climate, the continent is rich with minerals contributing to the special characteristics of coffee flavours originating from the region. For a taste of Africa, Bacha Coffee invites guests to explore the wonders of Africa through two unique Fine Flavoured coffees: the King of Africa Coffee and the Moroccan Sahara Coffee.



King of Africa Coffee presents a majestic cup of 100% Arabica spiced with notes evocative of Africa condensed in a cup of distinction. With steamy notes of wild hazelnut, cracked cacao, coconut and honeyed banana, this coffee showcases Bacha Coffee’s unique savoir-faire through an expert combination of harvests from both the vast low-lying plains and lush highlands of Africa.



Bacha Coffee celebrates its Moroccan heritage with the launch of Moroccan Sahara Coffee. Fine notes of oasis coconut mingle with honeyed nuts and the rich warmth of cracked cacao beans invigorate the spirit under a burning hot sun. This is no mirage! The Moroccan Sahara Coffee stands firm and transports you to the heart of the land’s undulating dunes which are bordered by the wild beauty of the crashing waves of the salted Atlantic coast. A coffee of contrasts, this signature Bacha Coffee creation is reminiscent of a land where water and sand meet.



A Passport to Another World



Bacha Coffee’s expansive collection of Coffee Bag Gift Boxes is your ticket to a global coffee adventure. Each Coffee Bag Gift Box represents an aroma from around the world, an unknown destination to be explored and is the perfect gift for any personal or corporate occasion. Eeach box contains 12 single-serve drip coffee bags, conceived to produce a perfectly balanced cup. These proprietary single-serve drip coffee bags are individually wrapped to lock in the aroma and flavours of the coffee until ready to be brewed. Whether at home, conquering work or exploring new horizons, Bacha coffee bags offer a simple way to prepare a perfect brewed, exceptional cup anytime, anywhere.



A World of 100% Arabica

Bacha Coffee invites coffee lovers to visit their local boutique or BachaCoffeeto embark on a coffee flight to Africa, to experience these enticing new coffee varieties. The list of coffees available for purchase online mirrors the extensive list served at Bacha Coffee, inviting coffee lovers to venture beyond the familiar to discover a plethora of exceptional coffees for every occasion. The entire Bacha Coffee collection features over 200 single origin, fine 100% naturally flavoured, fine blended and naturally C0₂ decaffeinated coffees. Bacha Coffee’s retail selection includes loose beans as well as beautifully packaged coffees and single serve coffee bags. Loose beans can be purchased by weight and ground to the specifications of each customer. Delightful accessories and delectable gourmet items complement the Arabica collection.



All credits for images belong to Bacha Coffee. No royalties payable if Bacha Coffee is stated as the source. Additional images are available on request.



About Bacha Coffee

Bacha Coffee was founded in Marrakech, Morocco in 1910 in the spectacular Dar el Bacha palace, where the greatest cultural and political minds of the century gathered over glittering pots of freshly brewed Arabica coffee. The original Marrakech location reopened in 2019 and launched its first international outpost in Singapore in the same year. With unique and exclusive Coffee Rooms & Boutiques, Coffee Bars, Travel Retail, and Takeaway concepts, Bacha Coffee has since expanded exponentially across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Today, Bacha Coffee serves customers in over 40 countries, including online at

Renowned for its legendary 100% Arabica coffees, gifts and coffee accessories, the Bacha Coffee concept also incorporates international distribution and wholesale to professionals.





MENAFN09092024004993016390ID1108651900