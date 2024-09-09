Novorizontino Rises To Top Of Serie B, Ousting Santos From Lead

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a gripping encounter at Couto Pereira Stadium, Novorizontino snatched a 2-2 draw against Coritiba, seizing the Serie B leadership.



The match, unfolding on a lively Sunday, saw Coritiba twice take the lead through striker Júnior Brumado's efforts.



Each time, Novorizontino responded promptly; Neto Pessoa and Thalisson scored, ensuring their team did not trail for long.



This result propelled Novorizontino to the top with 44 points, edging past Santos, who now trail by one point. Meanwhile, the draw positions Coritiba tenth, totaling 34 points.



Coritiba's spot is precarious as they have played more matches than their closest rivals, increasing their vulnerability to falling further.







Looking ahead, Novorizontino prepares to host Botafogo-SP at Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium on Friday.



This match is crucial as it marks their 26th of the season. Coritiba will clash with Operário-PR at Germano Kruger next Sunday, another vital match for them.



Elsewhere, Guarani faced a tough defeat, losing 3-0 to América-MG. This loss solidifies their position at the bottom with 21 points.



On the other side, América-MG's win boosts them to 38 points, nudging them closer to the top four contenders.



These developments highlight the relentless competition in Serie B, where every match can dramatically shift the standings, reflecting the fierce and unpredictable nature of the league.

