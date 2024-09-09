400 Nearshoring Projects Set To Transform Mexico’S Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As Mexico stands on the brink of economic transformation, 400 nearshoring projects are ready to spearhead growth.



Julio Carranza, president of the Mexican Association (ABM ), highlights North America's strategic position.



The United States, Canada, and Mexico together account for 28% of the global GDP, offering Mexico an unmatched opportunity, bolstered by reliability and trust.



Carranza emphasizes the rarity of such an economic chance, urging the nation to seize it decisively. The banking sector is closely observing the judicial reforms unfolding under the new government led by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.



These reforms are expected to bring continuity in social policies and foster discussions on crucial national projects. The legislative approval of judicial reforms is a step toward more inclusive governance.







However, further refinements through secondary laws are needed to reach local judges and public ministries, where the quest for justice is most acute.



While Carranza supports the reforms, he insists on rigorous selection processes for judges to ensure they represent and serve all citizens effectively.

Carranza's Insights

In the banking industry, lending is fundamental. Carranza states that banks are ready to finance diverse projects, boosting markets from governmental initiatives to infrastructure.



They focus especially on supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). SMEs create eight out of every ten jobs but receive only a small portion of loans.



As the current administration ends, Carranza reflects on missed opportunities for lending to the government and remains hopeful for the incoming government's economic strategy.



Amidst fluctuating economic conditions, he highlights the need for clear, confidence-boosting signals from the authorities.



Such signals will ensure a positive market response and encourage economic stability. Overall, Mexico 's banking sector anticipates that the judicial reforms could significantly alter its landscape.



With the potential influx of nearshoring ventures and a supportive judicial framework, the moment is ripe for economic growth, marking a critical juncture for strategic opportunities and proactive governance.

