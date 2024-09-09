Realtor® Launches Renovation Designer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Before jumping into a renovation, Realtor® users can now apply the power of generative AI to visualize realistic design customizations to their home, with Hover

Realtor® announced the launch of Renovation Designer , a generative AI design tool powered by Hover, a leader in residential 3D property data . using Realtor® can now instantly see realistic visualizations of exterior and interior home renovations, with actual materials and colors, before investing time and money into making them a reality.

"Purchasing a home is one of the biggest decisions people will make in their lifetime. When considering renovations, which require both time and money, people should have the information they need to make the best decision for their home," said Andrew Mattie, SVP Engineering, Realtor®. "Through Renovation Designer, and the power of AI, our users can make well-informed decisions concerning their home renovations with confidence and limit unwanted surprises, like a wall color gone wrong or a flooring choice that doesn't turn out as expected. We want to enable people to create the home of their dreams and love it."

Immediate Renovation Visualizations

Available today, homeowners can access Renovation Designer by claiming their home within My Home on Realtor®. Once claimed, the homeowner can upload photos of their home and suggest the changes they want to make. The advanced artificial intelligence system then creates compelling visualizations that help homeowners understand a property's potential for both selling and enhancing their living space through features like:



Instant project visualization for easy decision-making -

Users can immediately see how different design choices would look on their home. The design changes are rendered with high-quality photos, which give users a realistic representation of home updates for easier and more holistic decision-making.

Extensive design options and peace of mind -

Users can experiment with a wide range of design elements, including flooring, wall colors, siding, trim, roofing, cabinets and other architectural features and customizable options through Hover's extensive 3D property dataset that are spatially intelligent. The tool includes digitized materials that are offered by manufacturers and paint colors from top brands, giving users a realistic idea of what a project will look like. User-friendly interface, professional grade visualizations -

An

intuitive interface lets homeowners easily explore design options including but not limited to farmhouse, contemporary and mid-century modern styles without needing professional design skills. Users can easily compare their current home appearance with these styles through this technology, which, according to Hover, has been used millions of times by contractors, insurance companies, and homeowners to price, sell, and build real-world home improvements and restorations.

"We know that one of the biggest challenges of any home renovation is understanding what it will look like. With this tool, homeowners can use AI technology to move forward with confidence," said A.J. Altman, Founder and CEO of Hover. "After more than a decade of refining our technology to serve homeowners and construction and insurance professionals, we're thrilled to work together with Realtor® to help more consumers visualize the potential of their home."

The Renovation Designer is one more addition to the Realtor® suite of products designed to provide users the ability to choose what's best for them and their home. From visualizing design options to calculating return on investment via the Realtor® renovation calculator and ultimately connecting with locally recommended professionals to bring renovations to life, Renovation Designer completes a unique Realtor® end-to-end experience that helps homeowners plan, assess and complete a renovation.

