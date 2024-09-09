Rokit British F4 Championship Leader Deagen Fairclough In 3 Car Hitech GP Entry In Euro 4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROKiT Racing Star winner Fairclough is now the most successful winner in British F4 history

Red Bull Ring in Austria will host Euro 4 on 15th September

- Jonathan KendrickLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deagen Fairclough, who is dominating the ROKiT British F4 Championship this season with a significant points advantage that could see him secure the title in the series' penultimate round at Silverstone in 11 days time, spearheads the Hitech's single-round entry In Euro 4 where he will be joined by teammate Reza Seewooruthun, who has consistently impressed in only his first year in the Championship with two victories, three further podium finishes and a slew of points finishes that have propelled him to third place in the drivers' standings and Thomas BearmanDeagen and Reza have already had a taste of F1-grade circuits with the ROKiT British F4 calendar's Silverstone and Zandvoort fixtures. The Euro 4 round will provide a further opportunity for gaining valuable Grade 1 track time at the demanding Austrian circuit, which is renowned for its sweeping corners and high-speed straights. They will also be racing alongside some of the best young drivers and teams in Europe.Thomas Bearman, 15, has been working his way through the ranks in karting, competing in the British Karting Championship - Junior Rotax, UKC Karting Championship - Junior Rotax, RMC Euro Trophy - Senior Rotax, BNL Karting Series - Senior Rotax. He will be making his single-seater race debut in this weekend's Euro 4 event, providing an opportunity to prepare him for a planned step up to British F4 in 2025.The Euro 4 Championship, run by ACI Sport and WSK Promotion, punctuates the second half of the Formula 4 Italian Championship with three interval rounds in and around the final three events of the F4 season. Euro 4 is contested by the most exciting talent across the regional F4 Championships when the drivers are at the height of their season campaigns and the competitive spirit is at its most intense.Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, the Chairman of ROKiT said "This event will provide a real test for the three young drivers and will add enormously to their driving experience and skills. We're very excited to see how they get on."

