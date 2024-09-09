Chinese PM To Visit Saudi, UAE On Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to chair the fourth Meeting of the High-Level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee.

The Chinese foreign spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press on Monday that Qiang was invited by Saudi Arabia's and Prime Mohammed bin Salman.

Ning added that the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum invited Qiang to visit the UAE, noting that the visit will conclude on September 13. (end)

