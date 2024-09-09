Armenian Parliament Speaker Calls For Dissolution Of So-Called NK Commission
Akbar Novruz
Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan has proposed
dissolving the Armenia-Nagorno-Karabakh interparliamentary
commission, citing the incompetence of the "other side,"
Azernews reports, citing Sputnik Armenia.
Simonyan made these remarks during a session when Artsvik
Minasyan, secretary of the Hayastan faction, asked whether he
planned to convene a meeting of the commission after a three-year
hiatus. Simonyan stated that, in his view, there are no longer any
officials representing Nagorno-Karabakh, and the title "president
of Nagorno-Karabakh" no longer exists. He emphasized that the
dissolution of the commission should be seriously considered.
Simonyan pointed out that only one meeting of the commission was
held in 2021, with a second one planned but later canceled due to
health concerns of the then speaker of the Karabakh parliament. He
questioned the relevance of discussing the commission now, arguing
that Nagorno-Karabakh effectively dissolved itself by decree from
its leader.
Artsvik Minasyan disagreed with Simonyan, pointing out that the
concept of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" is still preserved in
various documents, including international treaties, and that no
single person has the authority to dissolve it or nullify these
documents.
Artur Khachatryan, another member of the Hayastan faction, noted
that last year, a decree on the dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh was
signed solely to prevent a massacre of the Armenian population,
given the disparity in forces. He added that the leader of
Nagorno-Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, who signed the decree, later
stated that he had revoked his own decree.
