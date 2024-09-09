Shark Beauty Introduces NEW Shark Flexfusion + Shark Flexfusion STRAIGHT

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE, Dubai, 9th Sep 2024: Shark Beauty, the creators of the hair styling sensation Shark FlexStyle, introduces two new Air Styling systems, Shark FlexFusion and Shark FlexFusion Straight, designed to use for wet or dry styling. The fast dryer flexes into a versatile multi-styler that is now smaller and lighter vs. Shark FlexStyle. FlexFusion straightens wet or dry hair with its FlexFusion Styling Technology. The new

FlexFusion combines powerful air and heated ceramic into its accessories to dry and style wet hair or restyle dry hair. A modern multi-styler for wash day, next day or any day of the week.

The new Wet & Dry Fusion Air Straightener straightens wet hair in as little as one pass* or creates straight looks on already dry hair, with no heat damage on wet hair. The new Wet or Dry Fusion Brush creates all the volume and shine with up to 50% less frizz** thanks to its

teardrop shape designed to help give easyaccess at the roots for end-to-end smoothing and its combination of ceramic and air flow.

The FlexFusion multi styler also comes with Shark Beauty's

Coanda curlers that curls in seconds with no heat damage. Create endless looks, any day of the week. Select wet or dry mode to let FlexFusion intelligently choose the right heat setting and optimal air speed for the attachment of your choosing. If using FlexFusion in hair dryer mode, activate Scalp Shield Mode, developed by dermatologists and approved by stylists to protect the scalp from extreme heat. With the hold of a button, it activates to instantly adjust the temperature to 50 degrees Celsius but maintains the air flow to ensure a powerful and safe drying experience with no heat damage.

FlexFusion has fast drying and no heat damage when going wet to dry by measuring and regulating temperatures 1,000 times every second, never exceeding 110 degrees Celsius or reaching heat damage levels of 150 degrees Celsius. The suite also includes various styling attachments for versatile styling and the FlexFusion iQ system provides the optimal setting for the styling attachments. Re-style your hair using the new heated ceramic tools, Fusion Brush and Fusion Air Straightener, for fast, and lasting styles.

FlexFusion Styling Technology

Included in this new system are five of Shark Beauty's signature accessories that make professional-level styling at home fast and easy. When attaching the accessories, FlexFusion will automatically provide the optimal airflow and heat setting for the styling attachments.

Shark FlexFusion Straight 5-in-1, Air + Ceramic Styling & Drying System Multi-Styler with Air Straightening + Scalp Shield Mode includes:



Wet or Dry Fusion Air Straightener - For silky, shiny, straight styles

Wet or Dry Fusion Brush - For smooth blowouts with volume, bounce, and shine.

32mm Coanda Curlers - Wraps and curls with no heat damage

Styling Concentrator - For sleek, smooth results Curl-Defining Diffuser – Lift and define natural curls





Shark FlexFusion 4-in-1, Air + Ceramic Styling & Drying System for Straight

& Wavy Hair, Powerful Air Styling System + Scalp Shield Mode includes:



Wet or Dry Fusion Brush - For smooth blowouts with volume, bounce, and shine.

FrizzFighter Finishing Tool - For a high-gloss, shiny finish.

32mm Coanda Curlers - Wraps and curls with no heat damage Styling Concentrator - For sleek, smooth results.