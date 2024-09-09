Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The day's highlights feature Nations League matches, including a League A clash between France and Belgium.



In Brazilian football, Serie B and Serie C matches will see Botafogo-SP take on Goiás, and Ponte Preta face Chapecoense.



Here are the schedules and where to watch today's games live:

Nations League







1:00 PM - Cyprus vs Kosovo (League C) - SporTV 2



3:45 PM - France vs Belgium (League A) - SporTV



3:45 PM - Israel vs Italy (League A) - ESPN and Disney+



3:45 PM - Norway vs Austria (League B) - ESPN 4 and Disney+



3:45 PM - Slovenia vs Kazakhstan (League B) - Disney+



3:45 PM - Montenegro vs Wales (League B) - SporTV Channels



3:45 PM - Turkey vs Iceland (League B) - SporTV 2

3:45 PM - Romania vs Lithuania (League C) - Disney+







4:00 PM - Albacete vs Eibar - Disney+

4:00 PM - Castellon vs Cádiz - Disney+







8:00 PM - Botafog -SP vs Goiás - SporTV and Premiere

9:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Chapecoense - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere





8:00 PM - São Bernardo vs Remo - DAZN and Nosso Futebol





