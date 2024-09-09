TON Price Struggles To Hit $5 This Week

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The TON price lost its $5-$5.30 level during this week but never managed to get back.

According to CoinGecko, the TON price fell from $5.33 (highest point) to $4.55 (lowest point). At the time of writing, the coin has corrected slightly to $4.73.

TON Daily Active Users on the Rise

The TON is still a popular blockchain among the rest. Despite the recent arrest of founder Pavel Durov and his subsequent release, the continues to operate its projects.

According to Token Terminal, the daily active users of TON grew by 48.5%. Monthly, the blockchain entered the top 5 and ranked 3rd with a growth of 6.25 million, an increase of 26.4%.





At the same time, the TON Total Value Locked dropped by almost 50%

Following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the Total Value Locked (TVL) of TON has dropped noticeably. According to DeFiLlama, the blockchain's TVL fell 46.21% in one month.

This is the worst performance among other chains in decentralized finance (DeFi). In second place in this anti-rating is Bitcoin, which has lost 25.12% of TVL in the last 30 days.

What's Next for the TON Price?

Back on Sept. 4, a crypto trader under the nickname Ali on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that the Toncoin needs to hold the $4.70 level. However, if TON collapses below that, there could be a deep correction to the $2.63 level, which is about a 45% drop.

Another trader under the nickname Crypto Tony also expects two scenarios to unfold: either rising to the $5.12 level or falling below $4.40.

The TON meme coins are also showing a drop over the last week, according to CoinGecko. Dogs (DOGS) started trading on crypto exchanges recently but has already become the largest coin in this ranking with a market capitalization of $487 million.

The DOGS lost 23.2% during the week. The Resistance Dog (REDO), in second place by market capitalization among TON meme coins, fell 17.7%.

The Ton Cat (TCAT) is in third place and lost 16.1% for the week. At the same time, the monthly ratio is 54.3%.