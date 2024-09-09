Azerbaijan Represented At 12Th Festival Of Embassies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The 12th "Festival of Embassies" has taken place in the central square of The Hague, with 50 countries, including Azerbaijan, participating in the event, Azernews reports.

The embassies showcased their culture, cuisine, and dances through various stands.

Azerbaijan's presentation at the festival was particularly notable. With the support of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations and the organization of the Khan Shushinski Foundation, Azerbaijan's national cultural treasure, mugham music, was showcased.

Being one of the oldest musical styles in the East, mugham music never ceases to amaze music enthusiasts around the globe, serving as a major element in uniting people.

The mugham contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah (are especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun, and three collateral kinds - Shahnaz, Sarendj, and Chaargah in some other form.

This traditional form of music was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2008.

The festival featured a live performance by Azerbaijani singer Nisbat Sadrayeva, accompanied by tar player Rustam Muslimov and kamancha player, Honored Artist, Togrul Asadullayev.

The audience responded enthusiastically to the performance, applauding the musicians' talent.

