Azerbaijan Represented At 12Th Festival Of Embassies
The 12th "Festival of Embassies" has taken place in the central
square of The Hague, with 50 countries, including Azerbaijan,
participating in the event, Azernews reports.
The embassies showcased their culture, cuisine, and dances
through various stands.
Azerbaijan's presentation at the festival was particularly
notable. With the financial support of the State Support Agency for
Non-Governmental Organizations and the organization of the Khan
Shushinski Foundation, Azerbaijan's national cultural treasure,
mugham music, was showcased.
Being one of the oldest musical styles in the East, mugham music
never ceases to amaze music enthusiasts around the globe, serving
as a major element in uniting people.
The mugham contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah (are
especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun,
and three collateral kinds - Shahnaz, Sarendj, and Chaargah in some
other form.
This traditional form of music was recognized as a UNESCO
Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2008.
The festival featured a live performance by Azerbaijani singer
Nisbat Sadrayeva, accompanied by tar player Rustam Muslimov and
kamancha player, Honored Artist, Togrul Asadullayev.
The audience responded enthusiastically to the performance,
applauding the musicians' talent.
